Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties

Watches and warnings are flaring up across southern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon, with a severe thunderstorm warning being issued for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton.

Severe thunderstorm warnings

According to Environment Canada, London-Middlesex is under a severe thunderstorm warning including London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

In Huron-Perth, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Goderich, Bluewater, Southern Huron County, Listowel, Milverton, Northern Perth County, Stratford, Mitchell and Southern Perth County.

In addition, a severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Sarnia-Lambton, including Sarnia, Petrolia, Western Lambton County, Watford, Pinery and Eastern Lambton County.

The hazards include 90 km/h wind gusts and quarter sized hail.

Severe thunderstorm watches

In Grey-Bruce, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Hanover, Southern Grey County, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, Northern Grey County, Southern Bruce County and Owen Sound.

In Huron-Perth, Wingham, Blyth, Northern Huron County are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Finally, in Oxford-Brant there is also a severe thunderstorm watch for Woodstock, Tilsonburg and Oxford County.

Potential hazards

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through the region this afternoon ahead of a cold front.

The main hazards with the storms will be wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, up to ping pong ball sized hail and localized heavy rainfall.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Low 15.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.