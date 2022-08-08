Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Elgin, lifted for London-Middlesex

A drone photo of the Adelaide Street Overpass in London, Ont. is seen on August 7, 2022, as rainstorms passed through the region. (Source: Joseph O'Neil) A drone photo of the Adelaide Street Overpass in London, Ont. is seen on August 7, 2022, as rainstorms passed through the region. (Source: Joseph O'Neil)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Under scrutiny, minister says RCMP's yearslong use of spyware tools is limited

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending the RCMP’s yearslong and undisclosed use of spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of dozens of major investigations. Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Monday, Mendicino said the national police force's use of these tools has only be permitted in 'the most serious offences.'

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver