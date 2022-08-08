Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Elgin, lifted for London-Middlesex

The intense heat and humidity will break with the passage of a cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning. But showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up in advance of the cold front, with Environment Canada issuing its first severe thunderstorm warnings of the day.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Elgin County, but has since lifted the warning for London-Middlesex.

The main threats are torrential downpours, and strong wind gusts up to 90km/h.

The following counties remain under a severe thunderstorm watch:

London-Middlesex

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

Sarnia-Lambton

A cooler and less humid air mass will arrive as winds shift to the north on Tuesday. High pressure will build in behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday. You can expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable summer temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C and humidex values of 29 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 23 C.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.