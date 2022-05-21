Severe thunderstorm causes damage in London, Ont. Saturday

If you were hoping to soak up the sunshine this Victoria Day long weekend, you may want to instead pack an umbrella this Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the London-Middlesex area, which — along with a severe thunderstorm watch — has since ended.

However, the storm caused significant damage throughout London, with reports of downed trees and power lines.

The City of London tweeted early afternoon that there are numerous power outages reported, including to traffic lights.

Your Day Ahead

Looking ahead to the rest of the afternoon, London-Middlesex can expect a risk of a thunderstorm, with a few showers ending later this afternoon, and then a 40 per cent risk of showers.

Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. Later this afternoon, winds will shift to 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h late this afternoon.

The high for Saturday is 23C, but feeling like 30C with the humidex.

Overnight, Environment Canada is calling for a low of 9C. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk early this evening. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h.

Environment Canada advises people to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts and take shelter immediately if threatening weather is imminent.