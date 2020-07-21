LONDON, ONT -- A line of severe storms produced at least three tornadoes in southwestern Ontario on Sunday, and for one community it’s the second tornado they’ve seen this year.

Belmont, Ont. which is southeast of London, may soon get a reputation for tornadoes after it was confirmed that they saw an EF0 tornado over the weekend.

Belmont also saw a tornado on June 10, when a barn was severely damaged in a series of storms.

The confirmation of Sunday’s tornadoes was made by the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in London.

Also late Monday, a second tornado was confirmed near Lucan, Ont., to the northwest of London.

The tornado, which has been ranked as an EF1, caused significant damage to grain bins and an elevator at a farm.

NTP crews were out in 2 locations today. An EF0 tornado was confirmed in the Belmont area with prelim length 9.3 km and max wind 125 km/h. An EF1 tornado was confirmed north of Lucan with prelim length 2.4 km and max wind 135 km/h (a larger EF0 downburst also found). #onstorm — Northern Tornadoes Project (@westernuNTP) July 21, 2020

“We collect information and we determine the path length and the path width. We also look at things like where the debris was blown, so maybe debris was blown east in one way then north in another,” said Aaron Jaffe, research engineer for NTP, in an interview with CTV News on Monday.

The twister had a length of 2.4 kilometres and max winds of 135 km/h. The team also found evidence of a larger EF0 downburst.

On Tuesday, NTP also confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Beachville, near Woodstock, travelling 2.8 kilometres with a 100 metre width and maximum winds of 150 km/h.

Update 2 - @westernuNTP has confirmed a tornado in Beachville, near Woodstock, ON, from the July 19th storms. The NTP survey team assessed EF1 wind damage to trees (150 km/h max winds), prelim length of 2.8 km / width of 100 m. A narrow path is visible in drone imagery. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/BGK1IRut5E — Dave Sills (@dave_sills) July 21, 2020

A waterspout on Lake Huron off Bright's Grove, just east of Sarnia, was also confirmed. With no damage it was rated an EF0 by default, but NTP's Dave Sills added in a tweet that tornadoes over water are being counted only on an 'experimental basis.'

In that area, a dairy farm in Lambton Shores had its roof torn off by the force of the storms.

The teams were also expected to visit the Exeter and Tavistock areas for more damage investigations on Tuesday.

Reports of damage and possible tornadoes flooded in following Sunday’s destructive storms, including in Blyth Ont, where one resident reported their drive shed was picked up and tossed 50 metres into a field.

A tornado has also been confirmed to have hit the Brantford area during storms from July 16. That tornado was determined to be an EF0 due to the limited damage produced.