

CTV London





A hazardous materials situation closed several roads in the Thamesford area overnight and resulted in two homes being evacuated.

The provincial police were called to the area just after 7:30 p.m. for a truck that was leaking hazardous materials into the ditch along Road 68.

Several crews, including a hazmat team, from the London Fire Department were called in to assist with the clean-up.

Police say two homes in the area have also been evacuated as a precaution.

Fire officials on scene say that Thursday evening a truck driver pulled over when he felt his load shift, upon inspecting the trailer he noticed a haze and called authorities.

As of 6 a.m. Road 68 between Highway 119 and 31st Line was closed. Also closed is 21st Line between Road 68 and Road 66, 25th Line between Road 68 and Road 66, and finally 23rd Line between Road 68 and Road 74.

So far no injuries have been reported in this incident.