Several rabbits perish, horse escapes Thorndale barn fire

A barn fire claimed the lives of several rabbits and injured one horse in Thorndale, Ont. Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the scene located on Fairview Road around 9:30 a.m.

“On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames," said District Chief Ken Armstrong.

According to Armstrong, the owner of the home noticed the fire while upstairs but by the time they made it outside, the blaze had spread further.

The fire claimed the lives of several rabbits, while a horse that was in the barn at the time managed to escape, but suffered injuries.

It took several hours for fire crews to completely extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.