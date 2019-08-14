

Daryl Newcombe and Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





London Ont: An explosion in Old East Village had residents rushing from their homes late Wednesday night in a chaotic scene that ultimately saw several homes destroyed.

Police say a vehicle drove into a home in the area of Woodman Avenue and Dundas street. A woman was arrested before what is believed to be a ruptured gas line caused the house to explode.

““When police arrived a female was taken into custody. While officers were in duty of the active investigation that's going on behind me there was an explosion. We believe that it was due to the gas line,” said London Police Constable Shayna Boland.

Four emergency responders received minor injuries and no so far no civilian injuries have been reported.

Police evacuated the area within a 1 block radius. There are reports that after the initial explosion a total seven homes were destroyed by fire.

Fire officials on scene said they were dealing with multiple structure fires following the explosion as well as a large debris field.

Officials are expected to give updates throughout the day Thursday.

The city of London has opened a receiving centre for those affected Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre, located at 656 Elizabeth Street. Residents in the area who have been displaced or evacuated will be welcomed there.