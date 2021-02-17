Advertisement
Several Elgin County crews fighting large barn fire near Aylmer
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 6:18PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 17, 2021 6:23PM EST
Barn fire near Aylmer Ont. on Feb. 17, 2021. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Fire crews are dealing with a large dairy barn fire just east of Aylmer.
The blaze started in the late afternoon Wednesday on Talbot Trail near Springfield Road.
It's unclear how it started, or if there are any injuries or lost livestock.
(More to come)
