London police have charged seven people with a total of 27 offences after seizing a loaded gun and drugs.

Members of the guns and drugs section executed search warrants Thursday at residences on Ontario Street, Ernest Avenue, Kinnear Crescent, Wharncliffe Road South and Ann Street, as well as a vehicle.

The following items were seized:

-Loaded sawed off shotgun

-96 rounds of 9mm ammunition

-15 rounds of shotgun ammunition

-40 grams of suspected cocaine, value $4000

-7 grams of marihuana, value $140

-5 Oxycodone pills, value $50

-$3430 in Canadian Currency

-$220 in US Currency

As a result of the investigation, seven individuals are charged in relation to a number of Criminal Code of Canada and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences.