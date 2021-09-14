Seven new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and a new death.
The death, a man in his 60s, is not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. It has been more than a week since the most recent death in the region.
Tuesday's count marks a continued decline from previous days, and is the first single-digit daily case count since mid-August.
The region now has a total of 13,662 cases and 237 deaths, with 13,245 cases resolved leaving 180 active. There are 4,119 cases with a variant of concern.
Of the new cases reported over the last six weeks, 83 per cent are among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. The same group accounts for more than 93 per cent of hospitalizations.
Of new cases since the start of the vaccination campaign, only two per cent are among those fully vaccinated, while the fully vaccinated account for one per cent of hospitalizations.
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in adult critical care and fewer than five in Children's Hospital.
As of Saturday, 738,157 vaccine doses have been administered in Middesex-London, with 84 per cent of those eligible with at least one dose, and 77.3 per cent fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases have been identified at more than half-a-dozen local schools, but no outbreaks have been declared.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
- Elgin-Oxford – six new, 50 active, 4,164 total, 4,029 resolved, 85 deaths
- Grey-Bruce – seven new, 22 active, 2,283 total, 2,235 resolved, 22 deaths
- Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 21 active, 2,864 total, 2,789 resolved, 48 deaths
- Huron-Perth – eight new, 31 active, 2,087 total, 1,993 resolved, 63 deaths
- Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 30 active, 3,729 total, 3,630 resolved, 69 deaths
Ontario health officials reported 577 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and seven deaths.
