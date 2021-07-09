MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has now reported single-digit COVID-19 cases for a week straight, with seven new infections and no deaths Friday.

The region now has a total of 12,620 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,337 cases resolved leaving 57 active. There are now 3,501 cases with a variant of concern, including 37 cases of the more transmissible Delta variant.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 12 inpatients with COVID-19. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in critical care and none in acute care.

On Friday morning, Ontario announced the province would move to Step 3 of reopening five days ahead of schedule as vaccination and health measures were met.

Step 3 begins at midnight July 16, allowing locations like gyms, theatres and meeting venues to reopen, and increasing the number of people allowed to gather.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 17 active, 3,898 total, 3,798 resolved, 83 deaths, 819 variants

Grey-Bruce – 28 new, 204 active, 1,787 total, 1,572 resolved, 10 deaths, 484 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 10 active, 2,714 total, 2,651 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 12 active, 1,910 total, 1,841 resolved, 57 deaths, 323 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 14 active, 3,621 total, 3,545 resolved, 62 deaths, 664 variants

On Thursday, Grey-Bruce was designated a Delta variant hot spot by the province, joining 11 other health units that are seeing 'widespread' variant cases in the community.

Meanwhile Ontario health officials reported 183 new infections Friday and nine more deaths related to COVID-19. The seven-day case average has hit its lowest since mid-September.