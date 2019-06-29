

CTV London





A serious two vehicle collision is being investigated by the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On July 29, in Grey Highlands Ontario, a collision took place on Highway 10, south of Markdale between a car and motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was air lifted and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, Highway 10 between Main Street West and 110 Road, south of Markdale is closed for further investigation.