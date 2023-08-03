Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle collision near St. Thomas, Ont.

The public is being asked to avoid a section of Talbot Line Thursday evening after a multi-vehicle collision sent four people to hospital.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, Talbot Line between Lyle Line and John Wise Line, west of St. Thomas, is currently closed after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Police said four people have been transported to hospital, with two people suffering from serious injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area for the time being.