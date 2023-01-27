Serious injuries in two-vehicle crash in Bruce County

One person suffered serious injuries following a two vehicle crash on Highway 21, between Kincardine and Port Elgin, Friday afternoon.

Police, paramedics, and fire crews were called to the scene of the crash just north of Underwood shortly after 12 p.m.

From viewer provided pictures, the collision appears to be between a large tanker truck, possibly a propane truck, and a sedan.

A section of Highway 21 between Concession 8 and 10, remains closed as a result of the crash.