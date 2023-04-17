Serious injuries following horse and buggy crash

At least two passengers of a horse and buggy were injured following a crash Monday evening near Lucknow, Ont.

Huron County OPP said one of the horse and buggy passengers suffered “serious” injuries after a horse and buggy and SUV collided on Belgrave Road Monday evening.

A section of Belgrave Road between Donnybrook Line and St. Augustine Line is closed, as police investigate.

Police said as a result of the collision, the horse was seriously injured and had to be humanely dispatched at the scene.