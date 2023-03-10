Serious injuries after London man stabbed, 66-year-old woman charged

A London woman is charged after a stabbing in the city on Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to a home in the 200 block of McNay Street near Huron Street.

According to police, a man and a woman inside the home got into a fight and the woman stabbed the man with a knife.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 66-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear in court in relation to the charge.