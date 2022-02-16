Serious crash on Highway 4 south of Hensall, Ont. under investigation
Huron OPP are investigating a serious collision near Hensall, Ont.
The crash happened on Highway 4 at Rodgerville Road late Tuesday evening, closing the roadway in both directions for several hours. It reopened around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.
It's not clear what happened or how many people were involved.
(More to come)
#Closure #Hensall #HWY4 Rodgerville Road, all lanes closed in both directions due to collision. #ONHwys https://t.co/FDvt5lmZsV— 511ONWest (@511ONWest) February 16, 2022
