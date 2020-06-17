LONDON, ONT. -- London police confirm northbound Highbury Avenue is closed in all directions between Edgevalley Road and Townsend Drive after an accident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

Emergency crews responded to the call just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, at the intersection of Highbury and Kilally after reports of a motorcycle striking a pedestrian.

Middlesex-London EMS confirm to CTV News two patients have been transported to Victoria Hospital.

Police say the pedestrian is said to have sustained life-threatening injuries, and the motorcyclist is in serious but stable condition.

Highbury Avenue is closed between Edgevalley Road and Townsend Drive, while Kilally Road is closed between Wintergarden Road and Webster Street while members of the Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.