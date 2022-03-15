Serious crash in south London

There was a serious crash south of the London, Ont. Tuesday afternoon at Wonderland Road and Glanworth Drive.

A pickup truck and minivan collided at the intersection, which a neighbour says has happened at least five times in the two years he’s lived at the corner.

The airbags deployed in both vehicles and the woman driving the van had to be extricated by fire fighters. She could be seen getting a neck brace on and being treated by paramedics.

The front end of the pickup truck was smashed and witnesses say the driver was treated for a sore back and neck once paramedics arrived.