    • 'Serious crash' in South Bruce

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)

    OPP in South Bruce is on scene of what’s being described as a “serious crash.”

    It happened around 8 a.m. on County Road 28.

    The road is now closed between Concession 2 and Concession 4 in Carrick Township.

    According to police, updates will be provided as they become available.

