Serious crash closes road north of London, Ont.
Multiple emergency crews attended a serious collision north of London, Ont. Wednesday night.
Shortly before 7 p.m., police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to the scene on Highway 4, just north of 14 Mile Road.
Police closed a stretch of the highway between 14 Mile Road and 15 Mile Road to assist with their investigation.
CTV News has reached out to police for further details.
'Maybe we should have a discussion': What Liberal MPs are saying about Justin Trudeau's leadership
As the federal Liberal caucus convened in Ottawa for its back-to-the-Hill strategy meeting, questions are swirling again around how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's MPs are feeling about his continued leadership.
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
Newfoundland man's quest to find the best fish and chips has gone viral
Geoff Meeker started a Facebook group to find the best fish and chips in Newfoundland. Now, he’s getting submissions from all around the world.
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
YouTuber accused of topping 240 km/h on his motorcycle on Colorado interstate wanted on multiple charges
A motorcyclist who authorities say posted a video of himself on YouTube speeding from Colorado Springs to the Denver metro area on Interstate 25 in 20 minutes -- a trip that typically takes about an hour -- is wanted on multiple charges.
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform, is a former commissionaire.
Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
Region of Waterloo considers putting affordable housing over parking lots
Councillors with the Region of Waterloo will be voting on a motion to build affordable housing on top of parking lots.
Pet kangaroos are living in Centre Wellington
Kangaroos on the run in Ontario have recently made headlines, but a couple hopping around Centre Wellington are there on purpose.
VIDEO Car bursts into flames on Kitchener road
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.
Video shows explosion at Windsor city hall causing power outage
Windsor’s mayor is sharing a video of an explosion and fire at city hall that caused the power to go out.
Windsor’s recovery college a local mental health asset
Demand for the Wellness and Recovery College program at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex County branch continues to grow as a new semester began this week.
'I kind of freaked out': Windsor mom wins $1 million
A Windsor mom is $1-million richer after winning with Instant Ultimate.
Section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge closed in both directions for collision
A section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge is closed for a police investigation following a collision.
Former fire captain faces extensive preliminary hearing in wife's murder case
More than two weeks of court dates have been set aside for preliminary hearing of James Schwalm, a former fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year.
Two Simcoe County women cash in on lottery wins
Two women from Simcoe County are regular lottery players and won prizes in the Merry Millions January 9 draw.
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
Police warning after fake $50 passed in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public to be on the lookout after a counterfeit $50 bill was used in Kapuskasing.
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING Icy roads expected as 'prolonged period of freezing rain' hits Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice on Wednesday night and Thursday.
OCDSB trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth seeking judicial review of board sanctions against her
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth is asking a court to review sanctions laid against her by the board following two code of conduct complaints.
One dead in crash on Hwy. 7 southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a crash on Highway 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley, southwest of Ottawa.
Should Ontario schools be going 'back to basics'? Experts weigh in on the new kindergarten curriculum
One day after the Ontario government announced a revamp of its kindergarten school curriculum, experts remain split.
Ontario ministry to investigate how 84-year-old senior was badly bruised in ER visit
An incident involving a security guard at a Toronto emergency room that left an 84-year-old woman badly bruised is now under investigation by the provincial government, days after a CTV News story looked into what happened.
It's official, Bad Boy Furniture is bankrupt
Renowned furniture retailer Bad Boy Furniture is officially bankrupt. Back in November, the Toronto-area company filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, citing the goal to restructure its business.
Advocates seek justice after Inuk woman's death in Montreal
Advocates supporting the family of an Inuk woman who died in Montreal last year say they want justice for Alasie Tukkiapik.
Montreal neurologist on a mission to have migraines taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
'There's a sensitive complexity to these': emergency calls on the rise at Halifax encampments
New numbers from Halifax Fire confirm something a lot of people already suspected - the number of emergency calls to homeless encampments is on the rise.
Former Health PEI CEO continues criticism of health system before lawmakers
The governing Tories were on the defensive Wednesday morning when the former CEO of Health PEI appeared before lawmakers to talk about issues in health care and concerns about the under-construction University of Prince Edward Island medical school.
Lights, Camera, Action! Manitoba film industry prepared to roar back following actor strike
Actors, artists, and more are preparing for a busy filming season.
What’s causing the gas prices to increase in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to share a stage Wednesday with an American right-wing news commentator who has been accused of defending a white-supremacist theory and who spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
Pipe bursts on Calgary pet charity, flooding their food bank
A Calgary non-profit that helps low-income Calgarians support their pets is dealing with a disaster.
Calgary accessibility advocate reminds people to clear snow and ice from sidewalks
Anyone who has been outside in Calgary since the snow started falling on Monday evening knows it’s difficult to get around — whether it’s vehicles slipping and sliding on roads or people trudging through heavy snow on walkways.
Alberta health-care capacity issues aired following girl's surgery ordeal at Edmonton children's hospital
New concerns about the state of Alberta's health-care system came to light Wednesday as a family revealed their ordeal over a girl's life-saving kidney transplant last month at Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital.
Waste-to-energy: Edmonton signs deal to have garbage burned for power at new $300M facility
The City of Edmonton has reached a deal with the local arm of a Norwegian company to have garbage from Edmonton households burned to create electricity.
Vancouver city council votes to advance Jericho Lands proposal
A proposal to build 13,000 new units and massively densify a neighbourhood on Vancouver's West Side is one step closer to going ahead after a vote at city hall.
Bankrupt B.C. man transferred millions in assets to estranged wife on eve of creditor hearing: court
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.
Burnaby refinery says more stench, visible smoke possible this week
There could be more unpleasant smells wafting over Metro Vancouver this week, according to a public notice from the Parkland fuel refinery.