Serious crash closed Highbury north of St. Thomas, Ont.
Emergency crews work at the scene of a collision on Highbury Avenue north of St. Thomas, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
Highbury Avenue was closed for most of the evening Wednesday as OPP investigated a serious crash outside of St. Thomas, Ont.
Multiple ambulances had to be dispatched follow the collision between Carr Road and Thompson Line late Wednesday afternoon.
It's unclear how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.
There is also no word yet on how many vehicles were involved.