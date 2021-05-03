Advertisement
Serious collision west of London
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 8:40PM EDT
Crash at Nairn Road and Oxbow Drive in Middlesex County on may 3, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A violent collision sent two vehicles careening off the road west of London.
Just before 6 p.m. Monday evening, a pickup truck and car collided at the intersection of Nairn Road and Oxbow Drive in Middlesex County.
Both sustained heavy damage.
Ontario Provincial Police have yet to provide information on the conditions of the occupants of the vehicles.
More to come
