MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Hyde Park Road and Fanshawe Park Road due to a serious accident.

Three people were taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, one in serious condition.

One vehicle at the scene appeared to have been split in half by the impact, which happened just west of the intersection.

London police have closed Fanshawe in both directions at Hyde Park, and traffic is being rerouted around the scene.

The London police accident reconstruction and identification teams have been called in.

There are early, unconfirmed reports that the two vehicles involved were travelling at high speeds.