    Serious collision closes Huron County road

    Emergency responders were called to what OPP say was a serious collision east of Wingham on Thursday afternoon.

    Initial reports indicated it was a head-on crash on Harriston Road, near the community of Bluevale.

    Huron OPP said there were several occupants in the two vehicles when they collided.

    The collision happened shortly 5 p.m. and all roads leading to the site were closed for an investigation.

    Police have not released any further details at this time.

