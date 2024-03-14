Serious collision closes Huron County road
Emergency responders were called to what OPP say was a serious collision east of Wingham on Thursday afternoon.
Initial reports indicated it was a head-on crash on Harriston Road, near the community of Bluevale.
Huron OPP said there were several occupants in the two vehicles when they collided.
The collision happened shortly 5 p.m. and all roads leading to the site were closed for an investigation.
Police have not released any further details at this time.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
Passengers stranded on Whistler gondola
A gondola at Whistler-Blackcomb came to a sudden stop Thursday afternoon, literally leaving everyone aboard hanging.
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
'There are better ways': Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract: sources
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
Alcaraz survives bee swarm to buzz Zverev. Sinner goes to 16-0 to reach Indian Wells semifinals
Carlos Alcaraz survived a swarm of bees that caused a nearly two-hour delay and went on to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.