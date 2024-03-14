Serious collision closes Huron County road

Emergency responders were called to what OPP say was a serious collision east of Wingham on Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports indicated it was a head-on crash on Harriston Road, near the community of Bluevale.

Huron OPP said there were several occupants in the two vehicles when they collided.

The collision happened shortly 5 p.m. and all roads leading to the site were closed for an investigation.

Police have not released any further details at this time.