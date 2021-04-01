LONDON, ONT. -- Two roads are closed Thursday morning south of Sarnia, Ont. after two separate collisions in the same geographical area.

The first collision was reported around 6 a.m. when OPP tweeted that Modeland Road (Highway 40) is closed between Plank Road and Confederation Line.

Around 7:30 a.m. OPP tweeted that Petrolia Line is now closed between Kimball Road and Waubuno Road, just a few kilmotres south of the first crash.

Police are asking motorists to find alternate routes while Emergency services on are scene and an investigations are conducted.

An update by police in regards to injuries and how long the closures will last is expected later Thursday morning.

Police are also asking motorists in Lambton County to adjust for changing weather conditions noting that they have also recieved several reports of vehicles in ditches Thursday morning.

This is a developing story, more to come…