LONDON, ONT. -- A sentencing hearing for Oluwatobi Boyede, who pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Josie Glenn, got underway Tuesday in a separate assault case.

Boyede was convicted of sexual assault in just months ago in connection with a woman he had hired for sexual services.

When Justice Jonathon George asked Boyede if he had anything to say, he responded, "No, thank you."

The Crown is asking that Boyede receive eight years for the sexual assault, while the defence is asking for five to six years.

Boyede pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Josie Glenn on Feb. 23. He had contacted Glenn for sexual services through an adult massage parlour.

Glenn's remains were found in a garbage bag in Boyede's home in 2017.

Before being charged in Glenn's death, Boyede was already facing sexual assault, unlawful confinement and assault charges.

Boyede will receive an automatic life sentence for Glenn's death.