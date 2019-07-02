

CTV London





The sentencing hearing for Juma Kuol, who was found guilty of manslaughter in the July 2015 stabbing death of 50-year-old Suzan Jacob, is underway.

The 53-year-old had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the case, but was convicted of the lesser charge in May after a four-week trial.

Jacob, who had been friends with Kuol for nearly 20 years, died in her Whitney Street apartment of a stab wound to the arm.

During the trial, Kuol's lawyer argued that he was too intoxicated to be held responsible for his actions, and had a history of blacking out due to alcohol, while the Crown said Kuol knew what he was doing that night.

Kuol has expressed remorse for his actions.

Nick Paparella is in court and will have more details as they become available.