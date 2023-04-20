Sentencing in bizarre case of man who set pimp on fire in London, Ont.

William McDonald, 34, gave a sigh of relief during his sentencing hearing on Thursday when he learned he wouldn’t be headed to jail.

After being convicted in a bizarre case that included sex, extortion, arson and a convicted pimp, McDonald learned that he would receive an 18-month conditional sentence with six months of house arrest.

The court heard that McDonald, who was known to frequent sex workers, had a run-in with a known pimp.

During the testimony, McDonald said he feared Sean Leadston, a man who has been convicted of human trafficking.

McDonald claimed that Leadston was trying to extort him, wanting cash in exchange for McDonald’s laptop.

Instead when they met along Dundas Street near Wellington Road in January of 2018, McDonald had a water bottle filled with gasoline. There was a struggle which lead to Leadston suffering burns and his Honda Civic going up in flames. McDonald himself was also injured.

McDonald, a father of one, didn’t have a criminal record, and was found guilty of aggravated assault and arson.

During his sentencing McDonald said, “I really don’t have much to say. I know what I did was wrong.”

“The facts surrounding this case were exceptional and extreme,” Justice Kelly Gorman said. “Mr. McDonald has been on release for more than four years...there is no indication before me that he has re-offended or breached the conditions of his bail.”

McDonald left the courthouse with his parents to start serving his house arrest.