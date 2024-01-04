Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of murdering four members of London, Ont. Muslim family

The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, is underway Thursday with impact statements being read.

Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were all killed while their nine-year-old son survived his injuries.

The family was struck by a pickup truck at the corner of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in London on the evening of June 6, 2021.

The lone survivor of the Afzaal family was not in the courtroom Thursday as victim impact statements were being read read.

There were long lines to get into the London courtroom Thursday, with screening starting at 8:30 a.m. and court scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

So far court has heard from Tabinda Bukhari, Madiha Salman's mother, who said: "When I go for a walk, I wonder if it would be me? [That could get hit by a vehicle] Any big, black truck that zooms by freezes me in my tracks."

Bukhari moved from Pakistan to London, Ont. with just one suitcase, leaving her other children, siblings and grandchildren behind to take care of the lone surviving member of the Afzaal family.

Court also heard that Talat’s son and Salman's brother suffers from "excruciating pain of loss," and that the crime has robbed him and his children of their sense of safety and security.

He told the court seeing their family’s picture in media coverage of the trial was like being re-victimized.

Salman's sister-in-law Sidra Jamal also spoke to the court and said, "If only the offender had not judged him [Salman Afzaal] for the colour of his skin, for his attire, but had taken one second to talk to him."

Jamal said Salman would have taken the time to talk to Veltman, to show him "what a wonderful world it could be" if people were kind to each other.

Three days have been set aside for the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, now 23, convicted of killing four members of the Afzaal family in June 2021.

A total of 68 victim or community impact statements have been prepared for the sentencing hearing before Justice Renee Pomerance.

On Jan. 23, the Crown is expected to argue Veltman’s actions were terrorist activity, which the defence disputes.

On that date, Veltman will be given a chance to speak to the judge himself.

His lawyers told CTV News Wednesday it’s a decision Veltman alone can make and he has yet to decide if he will address the court.

It’s up to the judge whether or not she will return with a sentence on Jan. 23, or if she will reserve her decision for a later court date.

A conviction of first-degree murder comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Each of the convictions – four first degree murder and one for attempted murder – will run concurrently.

According to his defence lawyers, if Veltman is found guilty of terrorist activity, it will become a part of his parole application sometime in 2046, if he is given credit for time already served.

Veltman has been in custody since the night of the attack on June 6, 2021.