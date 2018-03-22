

CTV London





A woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 64-year-old woman sobbed in the prisoner's box during victim impact statements at her sentencing hearing Thursday.

Brittany Boyce pleaded guilty last November in the death of Deborah Titus, who died after being struck by a vehicle Boyce was driving at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.

Police say some of Titus’ property had been stolen and she was attempting to retrieve it from the vehicle.

A bystander came to her aid, at which point Boyce drove away.

Titus was struck and killed and the bystander was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.

During the hearing, Boyce buried her face in her hands.

The defence is asking that Boyce receive a three to five year sentence while the Crown is arguing for an eight to 10 year term.