LONDON, ONT -- The Kitchener woman who smashed into a home causing the Woodman Avenue explosion in August of 2019 is expected to have her sentencing hearing today in London, Ont. via Zoom.

In October, Daniella Leis, 24 plead guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The court has heard that she had been drinking while at a concert at Budweiser Gardens on the night in question and was asked to leave by security.

She got into her father’s car and drove the wrong way down Queens Avenue before crashing into a home which set off a chain reaction that lead to the explosions.

Several homes were destroyed by the blasts and a number of people including emergency rescue workers were injured.

Crown Attorney Jason Miller has indicated that he expects to hear at least five victim impact statements.

Leis’ lawyer, Richard Braiden has told CTV News that he doesn’t expect her to be sentenced today.

