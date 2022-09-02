Sentencing hearing for body in freezer case

The sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing and stuffing a body in a freezer got underway Friday in St. Thomas.

In June, Chad Reu-Waters, 48, of Haldimand County was found not guilty of first degree murder but guilty of the lesser charge of second degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in the death of Ashley Pereira.

The body of the 33-year-old man from Mississauga was found in May 2019 with a ligature around his neck in a freezer off a cliff near Port Burwell, 17 years after he disappeared.

The only victim impact statement was read in court by family friend Errol Francis who described the heartache that relatives have endured over the years.

“For 17 years we hoped we prayed, we waited for our Ashley to come back to us, to knock on the door to walk in to say he is home. You did not give him that chance, you murdered him and left him in the freezer,” said Francis. “No matter where we were we looked for a boy who resembled our son, who sounded like our son, who laughed like our son, all this time he was in a freezer dead, murdered by you.”

He continued, “You got your son to dispose of Ashley’s body, how can a father ask this of his son?”

The court heard that Reu-Waters kept the sealed freezer nearby and would move it to different locations from time to time.

After the body was discovered off the cliff, Reu-Waters son Sam Waters was charged with committing an indignity to a body and was found guilty.

When asked if he had anything to say, Reu-Waters told the court he was sorry, saying, “It is something I did that I totally regret...something I cannot fix.”

Crown Attorney Andrew Paul said Reu-Waters’ conduct was deplorable calling him “manipulative” and “narcissistic.” “There is a very low prospect of rehabilitation,” said Paul.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence and Paul asked that Reu-Waters serve at least 18 years before becoming eligible for parole.

The defence asked that he serve 12 to 13 years.

Justice Kirk Munroe will hand down his decision in St. Thomas on Nov. 1.