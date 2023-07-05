Sentencing hearing for body in barrel case

A London, Ont. courtroom heard how the actions of Joseph Hodgkin, 53, were caught on a video surveillance camera in the summer of 2020.

The man could be seen pushing a lawnmower, which had a large white barrel on top of it.

Inside the barrel was the body of 59-year-old Grant Norton. In May, Hodgkin plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact, in connection with Norton’s death.

The court has heard how Hodgkin had been called out to the area of Ada and Adelaide Streets by a woman he knew three years ago.

At the sentencing hearing, Crown Attorney Meredith Gardiner told Justice Kelly Tranquilli, “He moved Mr. Norton’s body in a barrel...the body was hogtied and he dumped the body down a ravine on the river bank.”

In her victim impact statement, Norton’s mother Brenda-Joyce Jasmins said, “Learning how his body was disposed and the indignities disgusts me!” She went on to say, “His body not being recognizable only by dental records...it revolts me.”

The Crown said Hodgkin, who has 62 prior criminal convictions, should receive a five-year sentence.

However, defence lawyer James Zegers argued that since he wasn’t involved in the death directly, Hodgkin should be given three years or the equivalent of time already served.

Hodgkin himself expressed remorse for what happened, telling the court, “My actions were inexcusable. The words ‘I’m sorry’ hold little weight.”

After hearing all of the submissions, Justice Tranquilli will hand down her sentencing decision on August 3rd.

Norton, who had been living in Ingersoll at the time of his death, was known to have connections with the mob in the Hamilton area.

Four others are charged in connection with his death and their cases are still before the courts.