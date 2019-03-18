

Sentencing finally got underway Monday for former Anglican priest David Norton, who was convicted last year of numerous sex-related charges.

The hearing has been delayed twice since the guilty verdict was handed down in November.

Emotional victim impact statements were delivered, with the four men sharing how his actions have impacted their lives and the lives of their children.

Outside the courthouse, they told CTV News, “I was robbed of my childhood...and turned to drugs and alcohol to cope.”

They believe the 72-year-old continues to show no remorse, nor accept responsibility for his actions saying, “[Norton[ will have to deal with his maker.”

But there is also hope others can be helped through their experiences, “Now I’m going to do my best to help others in similar situations...not only those on First Nations but those everywhere.”

Norton was a pastor at St. Andrews on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation in the 1970s when the four boys, all altar servers from eight to 10 years old, were victimized.

The incidents occured during sleepovers at Norton's home, where Norton drugged the boys and touched them inappropriately.

Crown Attorney Chris Heron is asking the judge to give Norton a nine-year sentence.

Norton is already behind bars for a similar case.

