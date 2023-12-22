Sentencing for restaurant owner who sexually assaulted employees

The former owner of a Komoka restaurant was sentenced Friday after being found guilty last year of sexually assaulting three female employees.

Vasilios (Bill) Kourtesis, 66, showed little emotion as he was led away by court security to start serving a two and a half year sentence.

For years, Kourtesis owned the Country Hearth restaurant, west of London, which is now closed.

After a trial, he was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault involving three former employees with some of the incidents dating back to 2004.

While handing down his sentence, Justice Ian Leach said, “There was a pattern of predatory behaviour. Mr. Kourtesis started touching his victims with sexual intent.”

Evidence showed that Kourtesis grabbed and groped them over a period of time, even though he knew it was unwanted. In some cases, the incidents took place in his office with the door locked.

Despite the passage of time, the court heard that all three victims are still feeling impacted by the sexual assaults inflicted by Kourtesis.

In the case of one victim, Justice Leach said, “She suffers from flashbacks, migraines, and anxiety.”

He went on to say that the two and a half year is warranted because, “Society needs to know that the particular sexual assaults committed by Mr. Kourtesis are completely unacceptable and require firm denunciation.”