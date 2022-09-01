Sentencing for man convicted of apartment building arson

A 23-year-old London, Ont. man with mental health issues received a suspended sentence and three years probation after being convicted of setting a fire at a west end apartment building in 2019.

Titan Pehura appeared in court via Zoom on Thursday.

Pehura was charged with arson in July 2019 after fire crews rushed to an apartment building high-rise at 95 Fiddlers Green Road.

No one was in the eighth floor unit at the time and no one was injured.

The court has heard that at the time of the blaze, Pehura was suffering visual and audio hallucinations.