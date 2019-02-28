

An emotional sentencing hearing began Thursday for Nathan Hathaway, the man convicted in crash that left members of a St. Thomas family seriously injured.

Hathaway, 31, was convicted in December of four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and four counts of driving while impaired by drug causing bodily harm.

The ruling was connected to a July 2016 crash involving Kevin and Victoria Williams and their four children, who were leaving the Mustang Drive-In when the collision happened.

The crash was so violent it caused their pickup to flip into the ditch.

Kevin, 51, and Victoria, 45, both suffered serious brain injuries along with other physical trauma which has had long-lasting effects.

Ten-year-old Olivia had bones crushed on one side of her face and suffered a fractured arm, while three other children, Ariel, Shawna and Hunter - ages 13, 8, and 5 at the time - received less serious injuries.

Hathaway was also treated in hospital for minor injuries and a blood sample found he had methamphetamine in his system. A woman and Hathaway's two-year-old son also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

In court Thursday, Victoria said her life has change drastically in painful ways, but she also offered forgiveness.

"My family and i have suffered and unfortunately we will continue to suffer for years to come....Nathan Hathaway, I feel love for you that passes my understanding...Though your actions hurt my babies, I forgive you, therefore please forgive yourself."

Hathaway also tearfully addressed the court saying, "I've had countless sleepless nights, I feel terrible and heartbroken especially for the children involved, please accept my apologies."

The Crown is asking for a five-year sentence while the defence is asking for time served.

The hearing is expected to resume on Friday.