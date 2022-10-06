Seniors return to the dance floor in Clinton, Ont.

Joan and Wilfred Kleser have been looking forward to the return of Thursday Tunes in Clinton.

“Thursday Tunes is a dance, socializing for middle-aged folks and up. Don’t want to say seniors, you know. A chance to get out, socialize, get the body and brain moving, feel younger,” says Wilfred.

Short of a six week stint this spring, it’s been two years without Thursday Tunes for Huron County seniors, because of COVID restrictions, and they’re excited to be back on the dance floor.

“We do look forward to it, every week,” says Paul and Josie Cook from Clinton. “We really missed it when it was shut down,” they continue.

While the Thursday afternoon shindig is geared towards Huron County seniors, the volunteer-driven, by donation dance, draws in crowds from all over southern Ontario.

“We’ve had folks from Sarnia, Kitchener, and St. Thomas. A couple came from Durham, a couple years ago,” says Ruby and Merv Kumm. “My dad played the fiddle, so I grew up with this kind of music, and I love to see the older people dance, playing, or just sitting and listening. They’re happy,” says Ruby.

The big crowds for Thursday Tunes help the local economy, as well, say the volunteer organizers. But, it’s mostly about the music, the dancing, and the people.

“It brings me back to my younger years. I think it’s great for exercise. It gets you out, and everybody has a great time. They enjoy it,” says Cook.

Thursday Tunes continues every Thursday afternoon at Clinton’s Libro Community Hall, through the fall, winter, and spring.