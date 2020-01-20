LONDON, ONT -- A Norfolk County senior resident is out $200,000 after falling victim to an online romance scam.

Police were alerted to the scam by an employee at the victim’s bank after the transfers were discovered.

The victim had established an online relationship after meeting someone on a dating website.

During the course of a year and half several requests for money were made after claiming several emergencies.

"It's not always easy to spot scams, and new ones are invented every day,” says Const. Ed Sanchuk with the OPP.

Provincial Police have the following tips when it comes to avoiding a romance scam: