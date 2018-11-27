

Scott Miller, CTV London





A 60-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Port Elgin. The woman was hit on Goderich Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

She was rushed from the scene to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The Saugeen Shores Police Service is pleading for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

The victim’s name has not been released by police.