

CTV London





A 65 year old Dundalk man has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation by Owen Sound police.

Police began their investigation Friday evening after receiving a complaint from a 17-year-old girl that she was touched inappropriately by a stranger at the fall fair.

The girl alleged that a male came into contact with her at the midway and twice embraced her without her permission and against her wishes.

During the lengthy embraces it is alleged the male grabbed her buttock area and rubbed her lower back. The girl also told police that the accused offered her money for sexual favours.

With a description police were able to locate and arrest the accused in the midway area of the fairgrounds.

The man was arrested without incident.

He will appear in Owen Sound court on September 27.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Owen Sound Police or crime Stoppers.