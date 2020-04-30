LONDON, ONT. -- Relief may be at hand for those in the landscaping and gardening industry who are missing out on their “Christmas” season, so to speak.

As the seeds of discontentment continue to be sewn, premier Doug Ford has hinted that relief may be at hand.

The lifting of COVID-19 can‘t come soon enough for garden centres, said Cindy Buelow, the manager at Baseline Nurseries and Garden Centre on Elviage Dr. in west London. Business this season is down 95 per cent, she said

“Normally we would have a full parking lot and we’d be going seven days a week seven to seven. And now we’re eight to four Monday to Friday, talking about opening on Saturdays if it’s a nice day, but it’s been strikingly different. We’ve gone from a staff of 20 down to three.“

Landscapers Brian and Shannon Partridge of Partridge Landscaping said they typically do residential and commercial landscaping and construction throughout the warmer months. But right now they’re just getting by on smaller jobs, said Brian Partridge.

“We’re working but at a really slow pace.“

He added that their business has been down 70 per cent in the last five weeks.

“We’ve got about ten or 12 weeks of construction projects that are booked, firm, ready to go. Luckily the homeowners are being patient with us but we’re trying to work through it.“

Beuolow, who also serves as the London chapter president for Landscapes Ontario, said messaging from the provincial government has so far not been clear for their industry.

“It has been particularly challenging, so it’s almost created a rift within our own industry because people need to make money, people need to get back to work, but we want to do it safely.“

Premier Ford said Thursday that good news for garden centres is coming soon.

“Very, very, very shortly. That’s what I can say right now. But I agree, nothing is better than going to the garden centre, grabbing some plants, going in the backyard and planting the flowers.”

For the time being nurseries and garden centres remain open for online orders with curbside pickup or delivery.