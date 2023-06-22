Security hired for Oakridge Pride event amid rise in hate towards 2SLGBTQIA+ community

With an increase in hate towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ community this month, organizers of the Oakridge Pride event in London, Ont. are hiring security.

“It's been frustrating," said Brianna Phelan, who is organizing the annual Pride event this weekend. "I don't understand the backlash. People are focused on the drag story time. That's what they seem to be upset about. They seem to think it’s an opportunity for us to lure children and make them queer and that’s not what it’s about at all."

Oakridge Pride started in 2020 after Phelan's eldest child came out as queer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they created a drive-by pride walk that evolved into a parade with 100 people joining in.

“We have a lot of outside vendors this year - our whole event relies on donations and vendors coming for free and donating their time and volunteers. So it’s really cool to see all that come together," she added.

With an alarming rate of hateful acts against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in London, including aggressive altercations and protests at the Wortley Pride event towards drag queen story time, organizers are bumping up security.

“Drag queen story time is where a drag queen sits down in something that is appropriate and reads a story to kids and it’s usually a queer story with queer representation," said Suga Cube, a youth performer who is participating in drag queen story time on Saturday who did not provide their given name for privacy reasons. “Having drag and drag story time is so important to let queer and trans youth know that there is a future for them and there is hope."

In planning for the third annual Pride event in Oakridge, Phelan and volunteers began posting flyers around the neighbourhood to advertise the new park location for the event.

"Sunday, we were told that a bunch of [flyers] had been taken down. So we went out for a drive to look around and probably about 90 per cent of the posters had been taken down from the community mailboxes," said Phelan earlier this week.

This year’s family-friendly event will include drag story time, free cotton candy, face painting, a land dedication and honour dance, a mini foam party, performances, and more.

The Pride event be held at the Oakridge Optimist Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.