Section of Queens Avenue to close overnight Sunday

A map of the upcoming overnight road closure area on Queens Avenue in London, Ont. (Source: City of London) A map of the upcoming overnight road closure area on Queens Avenue in London, Ont. (Source: City of London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver