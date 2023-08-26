Section of Queens Avenue to close overnight Sunday
A heads up for drivers, as a section of Queens Avenue is set to shut down overnight Sunday as part of the Downtown Loop project.
According to the City of London, Queens Avenue between Wellington Street and Talbot Street will be fully closed overnight for surface paving operations as part of the Downtown Loop phase two project.
The road closure will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday and will last until approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting.
Signs have been installed to alert drivers of the road closure and to help guide traffic through the area.
Businesses will remain open during the road work.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use navigation apps such as Google Maps or Waze, and to use alternate routes when possible.
Transit riders meanwhile are advised to visit the LTC website for service updates.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
CRA still missing targets for call wait times, despite $400-million boost in funding
As of the end of July, the Canada Revenue Agency's call centres were hitting their target of getting to a caller within 15 minutes or less only 31 per cent of the time, despite $400 million in federal funding to improve wait times.
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine's northeast as fears grow of a second Russian takeover
Russian forces struck a cafe in a key front-line area in northeastern Ukraine Saturday, killing two civilians and wounding a third, regional officials said.
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss
FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women's World Cup final, which included kissing a player without her consent.
Hawaii's cherished notion of family, the ohana, endures in tragedy's aftermath
Families were torn asunder. A community is reeling with grief. More than 100 people have perished and hundreds more remain missing after flames and smoke barreled from the hills and annihilated the historic town of Lahaina.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of their leader in plane crash
The crash of a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised questions about the future of his private army, Wagner, which fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine before his brief uprising against military leaders in Moscow.
Kitchener
-
Police looking to identify individuals following assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several people following an assault last week in Waterloo.
-
G2 driver in mother’s Mustang stopped going 199 km/h: Police
Ontario Provincial police say a 19-year-old G2 driver was stopped going nearly double the speed limit while driving in his mother’s mustang on Highway 8 near King Street.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Windsor
-
'We're all different now': Wheatley residents suffer from lingering trauma two years after explosion
It was two years ago the town of Wheatley changed forever after an explosion rocked the downtown core, injuring 20 people. And while progress is being made at the site of the explosion, there are still many unanswered questions — and lingering trauma.
-
Chatham, Ont. storm which downed dozens of trees classified as EF0 downburst
Nick Kamarlingos and his wife Nancy had decided to move from the front room of their house to the kitchen just moments before a tree crushed the front of their Gregory Drive home.
-
A powerful summer storm, multiple collisions on Highway 401, and a Hells Angels arrest: Top Windsor stories this week
The region was battered by powerful thunderstorms on Thursday, weapons and ammo were seized following the arrest of a Hells Angels member, and two separate collisions involving transport trucks on Highway 401 closed the highway. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Barrie
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Brave act by family friend saves boy's life after car crashes into pedestrians in Orillia, aunt says
A young boy struck by a car alongside his mom, baby sister and family friend while waiting to cross the street in Orillia is on the mend after being airlifted to a children's hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Two arrested in North Bay, 3D printed firearms, drugs seized
Ontario Provincial Police together with local law enforcement agencies made several recent arrests as part of a nation-wide operations cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Ottawa
-
Advocates warn proposed OC Transpo fare hikes, bus route cuts will push people away from transit
A transit advocacy group and a rookie councillor warn hiking transit fares and possibly cutting OC Transpo bus routes in 2024 could be the start of a "death spiral" for OC Transpo.
-
Driver blew 4x the legal limit after 'brief stop' at North Grenville liquor store, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police are thanking the public for alerting officers to an impaired driver, who was stopped in the parking lot of a liquor store in North Grenville.
-
Ottawa police looking to hire 145 new officers a year over next three years
The Ottawa Police Service wants to hire 145 police officers a year over the next three years to cover attrition and expand resources for special events, traffic, cybercrime, neighbourhood resource teams and other policing needs.
Toronto
-
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he’s making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
-
Fire at high-rise under construction in downtown Toronto
A building under construction in downtown Toronto has caught on fire.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | Public asked to check their backyards, sheds and balconies for missing Pierrefonds man
Montreal police are intensifying their search for M. Makram Ebeid, an 85-year-old West Island man who has been missing since Thursday evening.
-
Receiving death threats not regular part of Quebec elementary teacher's job: tribunal
A Quebec labour tribunal has found an elementary teacher suffered a workplace injury after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her.
-
Senior with Alzheimer's missing for hours after leaving Montreal hospital without family's knowledge
A family is furious after an 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's went missing from a Montreal hospital for several hours on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin
The first official bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin was released by the Canadian Hurricane Centre at noon on Friday.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
16-year-old Antigonish native makes her mark in hockey history
From the moment 16-year-old Rhyah Stewart stepped on the ice for the Cape Breton Eagles, the crowd was behind her with every shot and every save.
Winnipeg
-
MPI prepares for anticipated strike amid hail damage claims
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is preparing for a potential strike as it deals with a high volume of insurance claims from last Thursday's hailstorm.
-
First West Nile Virus case of the year found in Manitoba
The Manitoba government has flagged the province's first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Calgary
-
Calgary girls reach out to expectant moms evacuated from NWT
A pair of helping hands is reaching out to expectant mothers forced from the Northwest Territories by spreading wildfires.
-
University students struggling to find housing in Calgary and other cities
Luis Sanchez Diaz didn't win a lottery this year for on-campus housing at the University of Calgary, but he still considers himself lucky.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations
The city says it can't take any more evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
-
Police warn public over release of 'violent sexual offender' in Edmonton area
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a "convicted violent sexual offender," who they believe will commit another offense while in the community.
-
Elks look to build off first-win momentum, snap home losing skid against Redblacks
Only in the CFL could the coach and players of a 1-9 team be talking about how their next three games might put them into the playoff mix.
Vancouver
-
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
-
Mission closes municipal forest due to 'extreme' wildfire risk
The City of Mission has closed off access to its municipal forest, citing "extreme wildfire risk."
-
Who's reprehensible? B.C. political parties trade barbs over wildfire relief fundraiser
As thousands of people remained out of their homes in the B.C. Interior due to wildfires Friday, the province's two largest political parties attacked each other over a fundraising campaign for fire relief.