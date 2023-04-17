Section of Quebec Street closed until fall

Monday marks the start of another construction project that will be a headache for commuters, as a large section of Quebec Street will be closed for the next several months.

As part of the Infrastructure Renewal Project, Quebec Street between Oxford Street and the Canadian Pacific rail line will be closed until the fall.

Pedestrian access across the overpass will remain open, and access to East Carling Public School and the YMCA daycare will also be maintained for pedestrians.

According to the city, the project will wrap up in the fall, with minor clean-up work and asphalt paving expected in the spring of 2024.

The goal of the Quebec Street Infrastructure Renewal Project is to replace aging infrastructure that has “met its expected lifecycle.”

The map shows the project limits. Work is planned on Quebec Street, from Oxford Street East to the Canadian Pacific rail line. (Source: City of London)