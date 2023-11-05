LONDON
London

    • Section of Dundas St down to single lane traffic as of Monday

    Dundas Street from Carlyle Drive to Bonaventure Drive will be down to one lane starting Monday, Nov. 6 until approximately Friday, Nov. 24. (Source: City of London) Dundas Street from Carlyle Drive to Bonaventure Drive will be down to one lane starting Monday, Nov. 6 until approximately Friday, Nov. 24. (Source: City of London)

    A section of Dundas Street will be down to one lane starting Monday as work begins on facilitating private storm sewer connections for a property in the area.

    Reduced lanes will start at Dundas Street from Carlyle Drive to Bonaventure Drive Monday until approximately Friday, Nov. 24.

    During this time, city officials say people travelling eastbound and westbound along this section of Dundas St. will be channeled through a single lane of traffic in each direction.

    Temporary sidewalk closures will also be required throughout this work. Officials are encouraging people walking to follow the sings in the area and use nearby streets instead.

    Access will be maintained to businesses and properties in the area.

    Transit riders are asked to visit the LTC website for any service updates and detours.  

