Section of Commissioners Road closed for the week

A bit of a traffic headache starts Tuesday for commuters who use Commissioners Road west.

The road will be closed until Friday between Westmount Crescent and Wonderland Road south for private utility work in the area.

According to the city, detour signs will be in place for eastbound and westbound traffic using Springbank Drive, Wonderland road and Commissioners Road West.

There are also temporary sidewalk restrictions so pedestrians are encouraged to use nearby streets to avoid these closures.

Some bus routes and stops may be impacted during construction as well. Riders are advised to visit the LTC website for service updates.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.

Commissioners Road is closed at Wonderland Road July 4-7, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)