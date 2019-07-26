

Sean Irvine , CTV London





Dorthy Mitchell is 107. Yes, you read that right.

Born a few months after the Titanic sank, her earliest memory is welcoming her father home from the First World War, at the age of six.

Mitchell’s grew up in London, and on her 107th birthday, she shares her fond memories of London’s downtown, which she calls “much different today.”

She once lived on a farm, that is now part of the housing district for Fanshawe College, and in a time when it wasn’t common, both of her parents held jobs.

Her mother worked at the then new McCormick Canada plant on Dundas Street East and her father at the London Street Railway, the forerunner of the LTC, where he fixed and installed streetcar tracks.

Both had their benefits for her, with candy coming home from work with mom and dad getting her free rides on the trolley to Springbank Park and around the city.

Dorthy thinks London needs to put the tracks back, to solve our current transit debate.

But that’s as political as she likes to get, instead she’d rather give advice and share funny stories.

On the obvious question of how to live a long life, she says you should, “Live quietly, mind your own business and avoid big arguments.”

And she believes stress is impacting people today, far too much.

To get a real feel for Dorthy's humour, and to hear her opinions on everything from technology to life in London, watch the full video.