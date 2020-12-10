MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are looking for a second suspect in connection with a break and enter at a downtown business.

Investigators say an 18-year-old London woman has been arrested and police are looking for a 31-year-old London man after a weekend break-in.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 242 Dundas St. for a break and enter in progress after the business owner was notified an alarm had gone off.

With a description of the two suspects and video surveillance footage, police were able to identify the suspects.

The woman was arrested when police arrived while the man fled on foot.

Both are charged with break and enter and commit mischief.

Police are now asking for public help to locate the man, 31-year-old Kelly Scott Boorman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The business sustained approximately $300 in damages.